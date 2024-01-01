Coleman scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Coleman became the fourth Texas-born player to reach the 500-game mark. He celebrated the occasion with what's becoming less of a rarity for the 32-year-old, earning his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign. He posted 13 points in as many games in December, and he's now at 13 goals, 13 helpers, 91 shots on net, 40 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 36 outings overall. While he remains in a third-line role, Coleman's a solid depth forward in fantasy as he positions himself well for a career year.