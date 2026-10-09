Coleman scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Coleman beat Dennis Hildeby high glove side from the left circle. He plays a lead role on the Wild's second power-play unit, and all three of his points this season (two goals, one assist) have come with the man advantage. Coleman will give you surprising value off the wire, at least for now. It won't last, though, or at least his history suggests it won't. Coleman is a pretty consistent mid-to-high 30s point guy, but he does have one standout 30-goal, 54-point season. Take advantage for now.