Reschny recorded three assists in the University of North Dakota's 5-3 win over Bemidji State University on Friday.

Reschny continues to be an effective playmaker for North Dakota. The forward is up to two goals and 12 helpers over 13 appearances this season, his freshman year in the NCAA. The Flames prospect's performance is encouraging after he was selected 18th overall in 2025, but the team will give him all the development time he needs.