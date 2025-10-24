Wolf will defend the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf is turning his season around after a couple of good performances in which he gave up four goals on 55 shots. He struggled before that, allowing 20 goals on 137 shots (.854 save percentage) over five games. Wolf is 1-5-1 this season. The Jets dropped a 3-0 decision to Seattle on Thursday and could be tired in the second game of back-to-back contests.