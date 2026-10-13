Wolf will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Ducks.

Wolf will aim to reclaim his peak form Tuesday, as he's struggled to begin the new season. Across three appearances, the 25-year-old netminder has an 0-3-0 record, a 5.42 GAA and an .816 save percentage across 87 shots attempts between three outings. Tuesday's matchup will be a tough one for him, however, as the Ducks rank sixth in the NHL with 3.60 goals per game to open the 2026-27 campaign. Wolf is best left on waivers for the time being in fantasy.