Wolf will defend the home paint in Saturday's clash against the Ducks, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Wolf is set to battle Saturday in order to get back on the right track. The 25-year-old netminder currently has an 0-2-0 record, a 6.00 GAA and a .797 save percentage across 59 shots on net between two games. The young netminder has proven to be capable of much better performances, but his current fantasy ceiling is limited given the results that the Flames are currently posting. Wolf will be matched up against the Ducks on Saturday, who are tied for ninth in the NHL with 3.50 goals per game to start the new season.