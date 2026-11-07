Wolf stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Flames started well, giving Wolf a 3-1 lead to protect. It was gone by the end of the second period, and Cutter Gauthier's goal with 1:34 left in the third sealed the collapse. Wolf performed admirably in the absence of Devin Cooley, who returned in the backup role Friday after missing four games due to a lower-body injury. If Wolf can bounce back from this outing, he could reclaim the starting job outright, but it's possible the Flames' goalies start operating as a timeshare. The Flyers come to town Sunday for the next game.