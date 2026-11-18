Wolf gave up two goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Wolf's dominance over his hometown team continues -- he's already beaten the Sharks twice this season and 12 times in his career. This was his second win in a row and his fourth in his last six outings. Wolf is up to 5-5-1 with a 3.45 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 12 games (11 starts) this season. He's allowed more than three goals just once in his last seven outings. The Flames are set to host the Wild on Thursday, which is a matchup to avoid regardless of if Wolf gets the start or if Devin Cooley takes a turn in what's looking like a goalie rotation.