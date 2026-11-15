Wolf stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Wolf had been on the bench for the last two games, which saw Devin Cooley go 1-1-0. The 25-year-old Wolf has had some struggles this season, though he's mostly gotten back on track after a slow start. He's at 4-5-1 record with a 3.59 GAA and an .875 save percentage through 11 games (10 starts). Expect Cooley to get the nod Sunday in Anaheim, but Wolf should be penciled in for the start Tuesday against the Sharks, as he's often had success against the team he grew up watching.