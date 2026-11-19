Wolf will protect the home net in Thursday's clash against the Wild, per Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM.

The Flames will go back to the hot hand Thursday with Wolf, as he's earned a win in each of his last two starts. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 5-5-1 record, a 3.45 GAA and an .878 save percentage across 12 appearances this season. Wolf's fantasy upside remains capped by Devin Cooley's role in Calgary's crease. However, given Wolf's recent success, he's a solid streaming option in deep leagues for fantasy managers in a pinch. He'll face a tough task Thursday against the Wild, who rank seventh in the NHL with 3.61 goals per game this season.