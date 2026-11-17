Wolf will guard the road crease in Tuesday's clash against the Sharks, per Derek Wills of QR Calgary 770 AM.

Wolf is set to face off against his hometown team, the San Jose Sharks, who he's earned an 11-2-0 record against in his career. The 25-year-old backstop is also gaining momentum headed into Tuesday's clash, as he stopped 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings. Overall, Wolf has posted a 4-5-1 record, a 3.58 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. While there are likely safer options available in fantasy , Wolf's recent success makes him a solid streaming option against the Sharks, who currently rank 28th in the NHL at 2.61 goals per game.