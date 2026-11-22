Wolf made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Wolf was solid other than a queasy 3:05 run early in the second period where he allowed three unanswered goals, leaving his team down 3-1 by the 5:38 mark. Wolf is 4-2-2 with 20 goals allowed (.906 save percentage) in his last eight games. Overall, he is 5-6-2 with no shutouts, a 3.45 GAA and .877 save percentage. Yes, his recent run is promising, but the Flames remain the third-worst club when it comes to goal differential (minus-24). Wolf will need to be near perfect to be a reasonable fantasy starter.