Wolf allowed two goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Wolf had his best effort of the season, and the team in front of him did the same. Anaheim's goals came 1:56 apart in the first period, but the Flames battled back to give Wolf his first win of the season. The 25-year-old netminder has still allowed 18 goals on 112 shots, though he should be able to settle in a bit as the campaign progresses. This was also the first time Wolf has started consecutive games this year. He remains a risky fantasy option going into Thursday's road game versus the Golden Knights.