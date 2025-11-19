Wolf stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 41 seconds left in the game.

Wolf posted a shutout in a 2-0 win over the Sharks on Nov. 13, but things have gone downhill from there -- he has given up seven goals on 45 shots faced over his last two starts. Wolf is firmly entrenched as the Flames' No. 1 netminder, but the team's offensive struggles limit his upside because he often has to do too much to get positive results. Wolf has gone 3-4-1 with a 2.60 GAA across eight appearances in November while posting a save percentage below .900 four times in that stretch.