Markstrom will be stationed between the pipes in Dallas on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After falling in a 2-1 series hole, Markstrom has allowed just two goals on 56 shots over his last two appearances to put the Flames up 3-2. He'll aim for a third straight win Friday to push the Flames into the second round. The 32-year-old owns a terrific 1.52 GAA and .952 save percentage this series.
