Farabee recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Farabee has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 against the Panthers and Lightning, respectively. Farabee, who's among the league leaders in shorthanded goals, is up to 12 goals and 11 assists this season. His 12 goals put him in a good spot to reach the 15-goal threshold -- a mark he hasn't achieved since the 2023-24 campaign.