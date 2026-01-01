Weegar notched two assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Weegar turned things around in December, earning nine points over the last 10 games of the month. The 31-year-old blueliner had a rough start to the year, but he's too good to stay down all season. Overall, he's now at 14 points, 93 shots on net, 97 hits, 86 blocked shots, 59 PIM and a minus-14 rating across 40 appearances. With his offense trending up, fantasy managers should see if he can be scooped up off the wire -- rivals may have been impatient with his first two months of the campaign.