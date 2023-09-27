Backlund signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension with the Flames on Wednesday and was named the captain of the team.
After a summer full of talks of upheaval, the Flames were able to get one of their longest tenured players to commit for two more years after this one. Backlund put up a career-best 56 points in 82 games last season, and he has shown consistency on offense and defense over the last decade. Expect the 34-year-old center to line up on the third line, but he'll also seen time in all situations.
