Backlund scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Backlund ended 2025 on a high note, racking up five goals and four assists during a six-game point streak. The 36-year-old center opened the scoring at 13:30 of the first period. He's having a strong year, but it would be a lot to ask of him to stay on a 50-point pace in the second half. He's at 10 goals, 25 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 40 appearances this season, but his 10.6 shooting percentage is his highest since 2016-17.