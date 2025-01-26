Andersson scored a power-play goal, added four PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Andersson was a thorn in the Wild's side all game, especially after shoving Marc-Andre Fleury in the mask during a net-front scrum. The defenseman got the last laugh with a goal in the second period, ending his slump of seven contests without a point and 20 games without a goal. His poor January has done a number on his overall production -- he has seven tallies, 19 points (six on the power play), 92 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 47 appearances. He's among the top shot-blockers in the league and needs to be rostered in fantasy formats that count that category, but the rest of his numbers remain pedestrian.