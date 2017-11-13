Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Sent down to minors
Andersson was shipped off to AHL Stockton on Monday.
With Travis Hamonic back from injury Monday, somebody had to get sent down to make room. That somebody turned out to be Andersson, who played in one game for the Flames while up.
