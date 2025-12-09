Kuznetsov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 7-4 victory over the Sabres.

It was the 23-year-old's first career game-winner in his 18th NHL contest, and his first multi-point performance. Kuznetsov is emerging as a reliable member of Calgary's blue line, seeing more than 20 minutes of ice time in 10 straight games, and over the last seven contests the 2020 second-round pick has produced two goals and four points with 16 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating.