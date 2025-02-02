Kuzmenko (not injury related) won't be an option for Sunday's matchup versus Colorado, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kuzmenko is not on the Flyers' roster yet due to visa issues. Philadelphia acquired the 28-year-old forward from Calgary on Thursday along with Jakob Pelletier as part of a four-player trade involving Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost. Pelletier is on the Flyers' roster, per the NHL media site. Kuzmenko has four goals, 15 points and 39 shots on net through 37 appearances this season.