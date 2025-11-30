Richard scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 5-4 shootout loss to Laval on Saturday.

Richard has scored three goals over his last four games, adding two assists in that span. The veteran forward is up to seven goals and 10 assists through 17 outings this season. The Flyers haven't gotten much from their fourth line this season, and Richard has done enough with the AHL club to be a call-up option if the team decides to switch things up at the NHL level.