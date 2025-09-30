Flyers' Anthony Richard: Surfaces on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Richard was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.
Richard had two goals and six points in 15 appearances with the Flyers during the 2024-25 regular season. He also contributed 17 tallies and 19 assists across 42 games for AHL Lehigh Valley last campaign before adding four goals and seven points in seven playoff outings. If he clears, he could be a call-up option for Philadelphia this year.
