Frost scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Frost extended his point streak to five games (four goals, two assists) when he put the Flyers ahead 3-1 in the second period. The 25-year-old's 19:22 of ice time was his third-highest mark this season and the most he's had in a game since Oct. 23. The center now has 11 goals, 24 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 42 appearances. He's had some bumps in the road in 2024-25, but Frost is in the midst of one of his best stretches of the campaign.