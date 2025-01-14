Frost scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Frost has scored in three straight games and also has an assist in that span. The seven shots matched a season high for the center. He's now at 10 goals, 22 points (seven on the power play), 72 shots, 31 blocked shots, 28 hits and a minus-10 rating through 40 appearances. Frost's role can be volatile at times, but he's worth considering as a streamer or depth addition while his offense is rolling.