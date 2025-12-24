Cates scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Cates found the back of the net with a snap shot at the 11:13 mark of the second period, and that power-play goal gave the Flyers a transitory 2-0 lead. Cates is also riding a four-game point streak, his longest of the season, so he might be worth a look as a streaming option in some formats based on his recent streak of play. That said, his long-term upside will remain low as long as he remains in a bottom-six role.