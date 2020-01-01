Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in win over Ducks
Fleury stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
After allowing the first goal of the game midway through the first period, Fleury was locked in and didn't give up another until the third period, when the Knights had built a 4-1 lead. The veteran netminder is 5-2-1 since returning to the team following the passing of his father in late November, and on the year he carries a 2.71 GAA and .913 save percentage.
