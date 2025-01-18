Olofsson recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Olofsson has three helpers over his last two contests. He assisted on a Tomas Hertl tally in the second period of Friday's game. The 29-year-old Olofsson continues to impress in a middle-six role, racking up 17 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 24 appearances. He's earned seven points and nine blocks over 10 outings since the holiday break, but it's unclear if the increased defensive work is a blip on the radar or a more permanent change in his playing style.