Andersen (concussion) will not suit up for Friday's game versus the Canucks, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Andersen was injured late in Tuesday's contest versus the Capitals and will be held out for at least one full game. The 36-year-old netminder's lengthy injury history will force the Hurricanes to be cautious with Andersen's recovering. Pyotr Kochetkov will start Friday and will likely see most of the playing time in Andersen's absence, while Brandon Bussi will fill the backup role.