default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Martinook (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against Chicago.

Martinook has 12 goals, 27 points, 35 PIM and 111 hits in 74 outings with Carolina in 2025-26. The Hurricanes are scratching several veteran forwards with the playoffs around the corner, so Martinook might simply be out of the lineup to give him some time off before the postseason.

More News