Martinook scored a goal, registered an assist, posted a plus-2 rating and served two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Martinook posted his first two points of the 2026-27 campaign Saturday, where he recorded a secondary helper early in the middle stanza before finding the back of the net himself five minutes into the third period. The 34-year-old winger is looking to build off a productive 2025-26 campaign, where he compiled 12 goals, 29 points, 109 shots on goal, 112 hits and 50 blocked shots across 77 regular-season outings. While his ceiling in fantasy is capped from his bottom-six role, he'll likely remain relevant in deep leagues that value category coverage and banger stats as much as offensive production. Martinook has a solid floor in fantasy due to his steady situation.