Kochetkov (undisclosed) skated with the non-game group Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carolina has been extremely cautious with injuries during training camp, and Kotchetkov had been off the ice since Thursday due to a minor issue. If he doesn't return to the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale in Nashville, he still could be an option for Opening Night on Oct. 9 versus New Jersey.