Duclair had two assists and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win against the Rangers.

Duclair had a hand in the goals scored by Jonathan Drouin and Anders Lee. The 30-year-old winger is up to three assists and six points across 15 games this season. His second season with the Islanders is off to a better start than last year, where he posted 11 points across 44 games. Duclair likely won't have value outside of deeper leagues that put a premium on points, but there are likely better options on the waiver wire unless he can recapture the form he had two seasons ago between San Jose and Tampa Bay.