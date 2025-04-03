Head coach Patrick Roy said Thursday that Duclair has stepped away from the team for personal reasons, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

While it's not yet clear how long Duclair will be away from the team, Roy said that the 29-year-old needed some time off to reflect and that the Islanders plan to give him all the time he needs. Duclair has made 44 appearances for the Islanders this season, recording seven goals, four assists, 26 hits and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:03 of ice time.