Horvat scored his 13th goal of the season before getting ejected from Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

There were no penalties called in either of the first two periods, but tensions began to flare in the third after Horvat got a double-minor and game misconduct for high-sticking Oskar Back. The 30-year-old Horvat had already potted his team's second goal by that point, banging home a loose puck in front of Jake Oettinger just a few minutes before his ejection. Horvat is part of a massive second-place logjam atop the leaderboard in goals, one back of Nathan MacKinnon's 14, and he's been red-hot in November with six goals and 12 points in nine games.