Cizikas recorded two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

Cizikas was one of the top performers for the Islanders in the game, but that's an oddity for the 34-year-old veteran, as he isn't known for his offensive contributions. He hadn't cracked the scoresheet since Dec. 9, when he recorded an assist in a loss to the Golden Knights. Cizikas has five goals and 11 points this season while occupying a bottom-six role.