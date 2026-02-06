Cizikas scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Cizikas opened the scoring at 6:30 of the second period. This was his first point in four games since he missed one due to an illness. For the season, he has seven goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net, 109 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 57 outings in a fourth-line role. He's two points away from matching his 82-game total last year and is on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in four years.