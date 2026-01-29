Cizikas has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rangers due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Cizikas hadn't yet missed a game this season, but he'll be unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set due to his illness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against Nashville. Max Shabanov will enter the lineup in Cizikas' absence Thursday.