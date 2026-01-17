Rittich will defend the visiting cage against Calgary on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Rittich spent parts of his first five seasons in the NHL with the Flames. He is having a terrific season, posting an 11-5-3 record with two shutouts, a gaudy 2.39 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 19 appearances. Calgary ranks 31st in the NHL with 2.55 goals per game this campaign.