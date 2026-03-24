Rittich is set to start at home against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Rittich is 2-1-0 with a 3.60 GAA and an .883 save percentage over four appearances in March. The veteran netminder has a favorable matchup Tuesday against a Chicago team that is 13-15-6 on the road this season. Chicago has also generated 2.57 goals per game this season, which is the third-worst mark in the NHL.