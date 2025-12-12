Rittich turned aside 31 of 33 shots on net in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Rittich tended a clean first 20 minutes before he allowed one goal in each of the final two periods. With the win, he is up to a 7-3-1 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 11 outings this season. The 33-year-old goalie is playing the backup role better than most second options across the league and he ranks among the top 25 in save percentage for netminders with double-digit appearances this year. While his ceiling in fantasy is capped by Ilya Sorokin's elite play to receive the bulk of the starts, Rittich is currently one of the best spot start options for fantasy managers in need of a goalie in a pinch. Keep an eye on Rittich's starting status moving forward.