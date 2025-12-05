Sorokin stopped 35 shots on 38 attempts on net in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Sorokin tended a clean first 28 minutes before he allowed back-to-back goals midway through the second period. Outside of one more goal inside the first two minutes of the third period, he cruised to his second consecutive win. With the victory, the 30-year-old netminder is up to a 9-8-2 record with a .906 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA through 19 appearances this year. His 35 saves Thursday were one stop shy of his season-high, proving he can help guide the Islanders to a run-and-gun win. After a sluggish start to the season, Sorokin has been on fire in his last nine starts with five wins, a 1.81 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He should be rostered in nearly all two-goalie fantasy formats moving forward with the Isles' just two points out of a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. His next chance to take the ice is Saturday against Tampa Bay, who would welcome the chance to see Sorokin again after he tended a 30-save statement win over the Lightning Tuesday.