Sorokin made 23 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Sorokin had won two straight games, and he's now 2-3-1 with a 3.70 GAA and .875 save percentage on the season. It's interesting that he has allowed so many goals -- he gave up four goals in each of his first four games and three in his last two. Sorokin is one of the league's most talented netminders, but his supporting cast make statistical excellence a tough call.