Sorokin stopped all 37 shots he faced in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Devils.

Sorokin was perfect in the Islanders' home opener, turning aside seven shots in the first period before his offense broke through three times in the second. He remained sharp as New Jersey generated 30 shots over the final 40 minutes and finished 0-for-5 on the power play. The shutout was Sorokin's 30th career blanking, establishing a new Islanders franchise record. It was also the first win for Sorokin this season, who has allowed just two goals on 63 shots to open the 2026-27 campaign.