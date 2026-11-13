Sorokin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Sorokin had lost his last three outings, but a matchup against the struggling Kings was just what he needed. The 31-year-old was steady to pick up his seventh win in 13 starts on the year (7-4-2). Sorokin has added a 2.53 GAA and a .915 save percentage, numbers that suggest he hasn't gotten as much fortune as he should. The Islanders wrap up their California road trip against the Ducks on Saturday. They haven't asked Sorokin to play more than three straight games yet this season, so it's not a lock he'll get the nod in Anaheim, as that would be a fourth consecutive start for the veteran netminder.