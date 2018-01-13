Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Playmaking machine

Eberle delivered four assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

He, Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier were on fire Saturday and combined for four goals and eight assists. Eberle is on pace for deliver close to 30 goals and mid-60s points this season. Nice rebound for this much-maligned former Oiler.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories