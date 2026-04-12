Eberle scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Eberle's remained steady in April with three goals and an assist over his last six games. The 35-year-old is up to 26 goals, 55 points, 166 shots on net, 54 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 77 appearances. This is his best year for goals since he potted 28 over 80 contests in 2013-14 with the Oilers in his fourth year in the league.