Eberle scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Eberle opened Seattle's season with the first goal of the game at 9:10 of the opening period, tapping home a shot from Jared McCann that reached him around the crease. Vince Dunn doubled the advantage only 32 seconds later, and the Kraken never looked back. Eberle nearly added another goal in the second period, but Dustin Wolf recovered to make an impressive glove save. The Seattle captain ultimately finished with four shots across 17:52 of ice time. The winger should be a steady scoring option for Seattle after posting 55 points (26 goals, 29 assists) in 80 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.